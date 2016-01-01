See All Pediatricians in Murphy, TX
Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Minnal works at Tots To Teens Pediatrics in Murphy, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tots to Teens Pediatrics
    619 W FM 544 Ste 1, Murphy, TX 75094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 424-7915
    619 W Fm 54 Suit # 1B, Plano, TX 75094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 424-7915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Allergic Rhinitis
Acne
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamic and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1568426161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minnal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minnal speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamic and Telugu.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minnal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minnal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

