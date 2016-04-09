Dr. Deepika Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Misra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
I trust Dr. Misra completely.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Female
- 1538253711
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
