Dr. Deepika Thacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Thacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepika Thacker, MD
Dr. Deepika Thacker, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Thacker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thacker's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thacker?
About Dr. Deepika Thacker, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356578918
Education & Certifications
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thacker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thacker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.