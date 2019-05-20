See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD

Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Dhaliwal works at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhaliwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center
    203 Lothrop St Ste 718, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 20, 2019
    Highest recommendation. Absolutely confident in Dr Dhaliwal’s knowledge, abilities to correctly diagnose, her surgical abilities, her follow up and follow through. Complete confidence.
    Craig Sherwood in Valley Head, West Virginia — May 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD
    About Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi
    • 1588637094
    Education & Certifications

    • U Pitt Eye & Ear Inst
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    • Northwestern Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal works at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dhaliwal’s profile.

    Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

