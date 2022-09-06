Dr. Deepinder Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepinder Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepinder Goyal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Sandlake Commons7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3322, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 851-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goyal Very caring Dr and knows how to explain everything.
About Dr. Deepinder Goyal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538323399
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.