Overview

Dr. Deeptej Singh, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Southwest Medical Associates LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.