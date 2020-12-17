Overview

Dr. Deepthi Deconda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deconda works at Southcoast Health Gastroenterology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.