Dr. Deepti Anbarasan, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepti Anbarasan, MD
Dr. Deepti Anbarasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Anbarasan's Office Locations
- 1 303 5th Ave Rm 1210, New York, NY 10016 Directions (347) 377-0959
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. A after having had countless disappointing encounters with neurologists and psychiatrists. She is the first doctor who saw my experience from a 360-degree view instead of putting me 'in a box'. She takes times to review treatment options in detail and, for the first time, I am actively participating in making decisions about my plan. After years in treatment, I am having some (not all) 'normal' days. I never believed that this would be possible!
About Dr. Deepti Anbarasan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750524344
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Psychiatry
