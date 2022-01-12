Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD
Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Michigan
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1768
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-5040
Phoenix Children's Medical Group10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 631-3114
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our visit with Dr. Bhat was EXCEPTIONAL. My daughter has recently been displaying symptoms of POTS and autonomic dysfunction. I had done extensive research prior to our visit and discovered that not many physicians are knowledgeable about this condition and read story after story of how people went to doctors who either didn't understand them or didn't believe them. I went in hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Dr. Bhat was very familiar with what was going on with my daughter and validated everything we had thought and been dealing with. She spent a lot of time with us listening to us and educating us on what was going on and a clear plan to move forward. She seemed to truly care about my daughter's health, well-being, and future. We both felt a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders after our office visit with Dr. Bhat and we are so grateful. I just wish there were more doctors like her out there.
About Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1306007232
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Case Western Reserve Univ|MetroHlth Med Ctr-Case Wstn Reserve U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi and Kannada.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.