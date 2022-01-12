See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD

Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Michigan

Dr. Bhat works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1768
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 250-5040
  3. 3
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3114

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Our visit with Dr. Bhat was EXCEPTIONAL. My daughter has recently been displaying symptoms of POTS and autonomic dysfunction. I had done extensive research prior to our visit and discovered that not many physicians are knowledgeable about this condition and read story after story of how people went to doctors who either didn't understand them or didn't believe them. I went in hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Dr. Bhat was very familiar with what was going on with my daughter and validated everything we had thought and been dealing with. She spent a lot of time with us listening to us and educating us on what was going on and a clear plan to move forward. She seemed to truly care about my daughter's health, well-being, and future. We both felt a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders after our office visit with Dr. Bhat and we are so grateful. I just wish there were more doctors like her out there.
    tinytracer — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    • 1306007232
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    • Case Western Reserve Univ|MetroHlth Med Ctr-Case Wstn Reserve U
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepti Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

