Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD
Overview of Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD
Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Nahar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nahar's Office Locations
-
1
NS University600 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 472-5700
-
2
Fleur Women's Health Center72780 Country Club Dr Ste A103, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nahar?
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
About Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871818351
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- University Of California Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.