Overview of Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD

Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Nahar works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.