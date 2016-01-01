Dr. Deepti Purohit, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Purohit, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Deepti Purohit, MB BS
Dr. Deepti Purohit, MB BS is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Purohit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Purohit's Office Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (732) 655-9496
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?
About Dr. Deepti Purohit, MB BS
- Neonatal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285993766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purohit accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Purohit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.