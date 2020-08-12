Dr. Deepti Rawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Rawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepti Rawal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Hartford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 200, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-2198
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hartford - Retreat100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-1278
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rawal is a very kind, caring, and patient physician. In fact, I appreciate her so much, I am willing to drive almost an hour to see her since she changed practices.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
