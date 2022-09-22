See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Deepti Saini, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Deepti Saini, MD

Dr. Deepti Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Saini works at Southwestern Eye Center - Scottsdale Bell Road in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Goodyear, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Bell Road
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8748
  2. 2
    Glendale
    5285 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8748
  3. 3
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8748
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sun City Del Webb
    14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8748
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8748
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2022
    The appointment was on time. All staff members are courteous and knowledgeable Office is very clean. Dr Saini is one in million physician
    Vijay Mhatre — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Deepti Saini, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710204870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
