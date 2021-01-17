Dr. Deepu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepu Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepu Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Sutter Health701 E El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 404-8300
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nair has been my cardiologist since 2013, he warned about my situation and I still had two stents put in 2015. as a result of his ignoring his advice at my peril. He is competent and is very good with providing clear incisive comments for intervention and prevention of recurrence.
About Dr. Deepu Nair, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437329562
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of California-San Francisco
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
