Overview

Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D. and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Gray works at Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

