Dr. Deidre Dorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Deidre Dorman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ball State Healthcenter Pharmacy1500 Neely Ave, Muncie, IN 47306 Directions (765) 285-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
If you ever have the opportunity to work with Dr. Dorman, you will be taken care of to the fullest extent. She was my primary care provider while I was a student at Ball State and assisted me with adapting my mental health medication plan as my situation changed throughout the years. It has been a couple of years since I graduated, and I have yet to find a pcp with the same level of attentiveness and understanding.
About Dr. Deidre Dorman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275621229
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Family Practice
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
