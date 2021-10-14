Dr. Deidrea Grandberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deidrea Grandberry, MD
Dr. Deidrea Grandberry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.
Dr. Grandberry works at
Dr. Grandberry's Office Locations
Women's Physicians Group1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Physicians Group7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 273-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588715254
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.