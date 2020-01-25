Overview of Dr. Deirdre Bastible, MD

Dr. Deirdre Bastible, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Bastible works at PARKVIEW PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS PLLC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.