Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD
Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Queens, Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is very compassionate, experienced, knowledgeable, sensitive and cautiously optimistic!
About Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Female
- 1275759318
Education & Certifications
- Ny University
- Ny Presby Weill Cornell
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.