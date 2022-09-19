Overview

Dr. Deirdre Donovan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Donovan works at Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.