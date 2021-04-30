See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (9)
Overview of Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD

Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Lum works at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lum's Office Locations

    Stanford Medical Center, Division of Urogynecology
    900 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-6079
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Stanford University Medical Center
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-4000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr. Lum is very kind, knowledgeable, an effective communicator and good listener. She often shares all that I need to know and answered all of the questions that I had before I ever asked them. She does well on video visits and is punctual at responding to messages through the MyHealth App. She is an excellent specialist who gives the patients all of the information that they need before they make choices about what to do for their health care.
    About Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1710120530
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
