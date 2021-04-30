Overview of Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD

Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lum works at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.