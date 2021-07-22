Dr. Deirdre Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Marshall, MD
Overview of Dr. Deirdre Marshall, MD
Dr. Deirdre Marshall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
Marshall Cosmetique, South Miami, FL6360 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deirdre Marshall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- Stanford University
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks French and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.