Dr. Reid-Fighera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deirdre Reid-Fighera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deirdre Reid-Fighera, MD
Dr. Deirdre Reid-Fighera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Reid-Fighera's Office Locations
Tricounty Rheumatology LLC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 352, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (267) 571-2151
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience, caring doc, goes the extra mile
About Dr. Deirdre Reid-Fighera, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid-Fighera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid-Fighera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid-Fighera has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid-Fighera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid-Fighera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid-Fighera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid-Fighera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid-Fighera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.