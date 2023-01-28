Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD
Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sawinski works at
Dr. Sawinski's Office Locations
Kidney Transplantation Medicine1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough ,knowledgeable and compassionate ! As a Physician myself , I trust her to take care of my own daughter. I definitely will refer her as a physician and patient’s family.
About Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawinski has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawinski.
