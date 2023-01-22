See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Williams-Toone works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC, Chapel Hill, NC and Burlington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergeortho PA
    120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-5255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rex Pain Management Center
    3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3402
  3. 3
    Duke Raleigh Hosp Anestheslgy
    3404 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 954-3486
  4. 4
    EmergeOrtho
    100 Perkins Dr # 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 942-3171
  5. 5
    EmergeOrtho-Burlington
    1111 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 584-5544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 22, 2023
    Dr. Toone does steroid injections into 4 joints per foot in both my feet. I have osteoarthritis in both feet which is very painful! These injections help me to walk better.
    Carolyn Straub — Jan 22, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD
    About Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053339283
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Toone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams-Toone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Toone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Toone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Toone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Toone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

