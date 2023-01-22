Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Toone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Williams-Toone works at
Locations
-
1
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rex Pain Management Center3633 Harden Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3402
-
3
Duke Raleigh Hosp Anestheslgy3404 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3486
-
4
EmergeOrtho100 Perkins Dr # 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3171
-
5
EmergeOrtho-Burlington1111 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 584-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams-Toone?
Dr. Toone does steroid injections into 4 joints per foot in both my feet. I have osteoarthritis in both feet which is very painful! These injections help me to walk better.
About Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053339283
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams-Toone accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Toone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams-Toone works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Toone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Toone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Toone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Toone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.