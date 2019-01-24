Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD
Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Judelson works at
Dr. Judelson's Office Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Health at Milford91 Water St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 458-4250
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judelson?
In 57 years I have not found another doctor as knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and caring as Dr Judelson! Only wish she was primary care! I trust her with my life!
About Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992068274
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judelson works at
Dr. Judelson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Judelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.