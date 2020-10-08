Dr. Dejan Micic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dejan Micic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dejan Micic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (312) 702-8597Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation-general Surgery675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Micic is extremely responsive and detailed when seeing me and answering my questions on Crohn's. His analysis of diet's impact on Crohn's is what sets him apart from others in his field.
About Dr. Dejan Micic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Micic works at
