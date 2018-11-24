Dr. Dejun Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dejun Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dejun Wang, MD
Dr. Dejun Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Dejun Wang MD18391 Colima Rd Ste 204, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 810-2983
Dejun Wang MD Inc.19115 Colima Rd Unit 104, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 810-2983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family goes to Dr. Wang and he has taken care of everyone's needs. He is wonderful at what he does and is both professional and very personable. Would recommend as a family doctor to everyone I know.
About Dr. Dejun Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1275559288
Education & Certifications
- HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.