Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD
Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milford, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan's Office Locations
Urology Associates Southern DE810 Seabury Ave, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-5569
Urology Associates Southern DE34431 KING STREET ROW, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 422-5569
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Numerous years ago I had my first kidney stone and after visiting three other inefficient urologists, I finally visited Dr. Delbert Kwan who is excellent! He was very patient, and at that point I had had my kidney stone for over 2 months! He diagnosed it immediately while previous doctors claimed it had passed! He is patient and thorough and explains everything about a problematic condition so it is easy to understand.
About Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- St.Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia College, Columbia University
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
