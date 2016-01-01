Overview of Dr. Delfin Fuentes, MD

Dr. Delfin Fuentes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Fuentes works at WellMed at Lake Copeland in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.