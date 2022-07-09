Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crescenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD
Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Howard Beach, NY. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Crescenzo works at
Dr. Crescenzo's Office Locations
Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD16150 92nd St, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 719-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Been with him since 1994, had breast cancer. Cancer free since then. ??. He’s kind, caring tells it like it is.
About Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1306828751
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore
- Jamaica Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Manhattan Ee Inst
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Crescenzo speaks Italian, Polish and Spanish.
