Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD
Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD
Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE LA SABANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Guaqueta works at
Dr. Guaqueta's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 170, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5647Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Guaqueta! Some days I don't really feel like going to my appointments but I understand that's all a part of the process however, when I see her I light up. She always enters the room with the biggest smile and end every visit with the warmest hug. Every touch matters during this time and it is especially refreshing coming from your physician. She is kind as well as informative, never leaving you wondering about the next steps. I never leave her office feeling like a number. I feel like a PERSON. A person who is reassured that I am in good hands with their healthcare provider. She has made this unfortunate experience much easier for my family and I!
About Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1518105634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE LA SABANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guaqueta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guaqueta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.