Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD
Overview of Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD
Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manjoney's Office Locations
- 1 2720 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manjoney removed my chalazion with ease. She’s excellent.
About Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295735678
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Colum-Presby Med Ctr/Harkne
- Children'S Med Center Of Dallas
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manjoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manjoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manjoney speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjoney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjoney.
