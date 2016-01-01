See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO

Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ochoa-Garcia works at Chen Neighborhood Medical Miami Lakes LLC in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ochoa-Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chen Neighborhood Medical Miami Lakes LLC
    5961 NW 173rd Dr, Hialeah, FL 33015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 556-7500
  2. 2
    Chen Medical Pembroke Pines Inc.
    8529 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 704-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194829747
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

