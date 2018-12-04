See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD

Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Rappaport works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Wyckoff, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rappaport's Office Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 366-0596
    Feldman Etra Schiffman PA
    885 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-3957
    Fes PA
    260 Godwin Ave Ste 2, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 847-7797

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2018
    Jeanne Dib in NJ — Dec 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073545521
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

