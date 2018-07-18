Overview

Dr. Delia Wessels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Wessels works at Allied Pediatrics in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in College Dale, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.