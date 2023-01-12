Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD
Overview
Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Alonso works at
Locations
-
1
Alonso Dermatology6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 518, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 225-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alonso?
Dr. Alonso was very kind and professional. She took the time to explain different options for me and her process. She was gentle and efficient and I highly recommend you visit her if you are looking for an excellent dermatologist.
About Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720098916
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Department Of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
- Internal Medicine At Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.