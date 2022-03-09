Dr. Della Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Della Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. Della Bennett, MD
Dr. Della Bennett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Cea Surgical Services Inc12499 Victoria Gardens Ln Ste 103, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Directions (909) 463-0715
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love the staff
About Dr. Della Bennett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.