Dr. Della Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Della Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Della Mathew, MD
Dr. Della Mathew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew's Office Locations
-
1
Prime Internal Medicine Associates6190 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 239-5445
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
Fast response from office . . Fantastic staff . Dr Mathew’s was excellent ! Very attentive to the health concerns for my 19 year old son. My son felt really comfortable with her as did I . Great start to his lifestyle change!!
About Dr. Della Mathew, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1629028428
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.