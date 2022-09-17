See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Della Mathew, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Della Mathew, MD

Dr. Della Mathew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital and Medical Center

Dr. Mathew works at Prime Internal Medicine Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Internal Medicine Associates
    6190 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 239-5445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Cellulitis
Diarrhea
Bedsores
Cellulitis
Diarrhea
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Della Mathew, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1629028428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Della Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathew works at Prime Internal Medicine Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mathew’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

