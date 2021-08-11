Overview

Dr. Delmas Bolin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.



Dr. Bolin works at Rehabilitation and Neurology Consultants PC in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.