Overview of Dr. Delong Liu, MD

Dr. Delong Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.