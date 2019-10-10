See All Hematologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Delong Liu, MD

Hematology
3.8 (8)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Delong Liu, MD

Dr. Delong Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Oct 10, 2019
    He is excellent! I was given 3 months and now am 2 years out!
    About Dr. Delong Liu, MD

    • Hematology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1538122932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

