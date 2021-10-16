See All Plastic Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (57)
Map Pin Small Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD

Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Griffin works at Saint Mary Mercy Bariatric Cent in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Bariatric Institute
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-2692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2021
    He did my tummy tuck and arm reduction. Great job. He’s personable, professional and qualified/talented. I would go back.
    Maria VH — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609000819
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

