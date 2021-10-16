Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Michigan Bariatric Institute14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-2692
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He did my tummy tuck and arm reduction. Great job. He’s personable, professional and qualified/talented. I would go back.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Plastic Surgery
