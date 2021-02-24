Dr. Delores Macksoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macksoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delores Macksoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Delores Macksoud MD PA12001 SW 128th Ct Ste 205, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 251-1373
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Macksoud's office is the most peaceful, pleasant office I have ever been to in my life. Her staff is courteous, kind and extremely friendly. The waiting time is very short, and Dr. Macksoud herself is the only Neurologist who has decreased my seizures over a period of 41 years. I look forward to every visit.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- University District Hospital and San Juan Hospital
- San Juan City Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Neurology
