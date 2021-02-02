Dr. Rizqallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deloris Rizqallah, DPM
Overview of Dr. Deloris Rizqallah, DPM
Dr. Deloris Rizqallah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX.
Dr. Rizqallah works at
Dr. Rizqallah's Office Locations
Ut Physicians of Longview705 E Marshall Ave Ste 5001, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and got right to the problem. Very pleased with her and her staff. I am now pain free. Thank you for your help
About Dr. Deloris Rizqallah, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1245214246
Dr. Rizqallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizqallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizqallah has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizqallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizqallah speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizqallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizqallah.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rizqallah can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.