Dr. Demet Gokalp Yasar, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Demet Gokalp Yasar, MD

Dr. Demet Gokalp Yasar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Minocqua, WI. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center - Park Falls.

Dr. Gokalp Yasar works at Marshfield Clinic Lakeland Center in Minocqua, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gokalp Yasar's Office Locations

    Marshfield Clinic - Minocqua Center
    9601 Townline Rd, Minocqua, WI 54548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 358-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshfield Medical Center - Park Falls

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Demet Gokalp Yasar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437381191
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demet Gokalp Yasar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokalp Yasar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gokalp Yasar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gokalp Yasar works at Marshfield Clinic Lakeland Center in Minocqua, WI. View the full address on Dr. Gokalp Yasar’s profile.

    Dr. Gokalp Yasar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gokalp Yasar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gokalp Yasar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gokalp Yasar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gokalp Yasar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gokalp Yasar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

