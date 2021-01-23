Overview of Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD

Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.



Dr. Burrs works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.