Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD
Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Burrs is very thorough in doing the examination with me. She spends time asking me questions and takes time asking me whether there are questions I'd like to ask her. Overall I'm very satisfied with my experience considering this is the 1st time I did this exam with Sutter. Kudos!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770655300
- Stanford University
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Dr. Burrs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrs has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burrs speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrs.
