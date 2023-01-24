Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD
Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
Dr. Merianos works at
Dr. Merianos' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Upper East Side520 East 70th Street L-718, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merianos?
What can you say about the surgeon who swoops in, reassures you and puts you at ease, explains in laymen's terms and in great detail the very rare (but thankfully repairable) defect your daughter was born with and the surgery to correct it, conducts the surgery masterfully and expeditiously, and meets you after with great sensitivity, levity and kindness? My wife and I will always remember Dr. Merianos as one of the most amazing individuals and incredible doctors we have ever been lucky enough to come into contact with, especially during such a trying time after discovering something was amiss with our 9-day-old daughter. We are forever grateful and indebted to him. If your child is receiving surgery or a procedure by Dr. Merianos, please understand that you are in the best hands possible in every way. Thank you, Dr. Merianos!
About Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1902953854
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merianos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merianos accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merianos works at
Dr. Merianos speaks Greek and Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Merianos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merianos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merianos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merianos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.