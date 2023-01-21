Overview

Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Poulis works at AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.