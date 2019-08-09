Overview

Dr. Demetria Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Smith works at Texas Health Family Care in McKinney, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.