Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pembroke Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Castillo works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Pembroke Park, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4832

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiothoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Castillo not only has the amazing expertise to provide a great outcome, his caring attitude and concern for my well-being was evident every step of the way before, during and after the procedure - during his office visits, on procedure day and as needed through MyChart. I needed a cardiac ablation and am so grateful I chose him for my doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Castillo for anyone needed an electrophysiologist.
    Lori — Nov 15, 2022
    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1114199056
    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

