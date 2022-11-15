Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pembroke Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Pembroke Park, FL 33021 Directions (954) 890-4832
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr. Castillo not only has the amazing expertise to provide a great outcome, his caring attitude and concern for my well-being was evident every step of the way before, during and after the procedure - during his office visits, on procedure day and as needed through MyChart. I needed a cardiac ablation and am so grateful I chose him for my doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Castillo for anyone needed an electrophysiologist.
About Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Memorial Regional Hospital
